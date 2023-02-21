Notification Settings

Speeding motorists stopped in south Shropshire "will be dealt with" by police

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

Twenty speeding motorists were caught in a police sting in south Shropshire.

Motorcycle police. Picture: Sgt Jenni Price
Motorcycle police. Picture: Sgt Jenni Price

West Mercia Police's motorcycle traffic support team worked with the safer neighbourhood team in the Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton and Craven Arms area.

Sgt Jenni Price, the safer neighbourhood team sergeant for south west Shropshire, said the team were out on Monday morning on the B4368 responding to local concerns.

Sgt Price said: "Our Motorcycle Traffic Support Team were out again on the B4368 responding to community concerns. Twenty motorists were caught driving at excess speed and will be dealt with."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

