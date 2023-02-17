Notification Settings

Search continues for people to serve on committee at south Shropshire hall

By David Tooley

A meeting has been called to try to form a new committee to run the public hall in Bishop's Castle.

The public hall. Picture: Bishop's Castle Town Council
The public hall. Picture: Bishop's Castle Town Council

It will be held at The Public Hall in Station Street from 7.30pm on Monday February 27, and everything is open for discussion.

Councillor Grant Perry, of Bishop's Castle Town Council said: "Its is the continuation of efforts to form a new robust committee to look at developing the current facility into something more suited to the needs of users and future users of the hall.

"How this is to be achieved is still open to discussion and of course dependent on funding."

The Public Hall offers a unique resource for the community with a large, flexible space with optional kitchen and bar facilities.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

