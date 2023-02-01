Notification Settings

Date set for return of Bishop's Castle's Michaelmas Fair

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

A date has been set for the return of the popular Michaelmas Fair in Bishop's Castle.

The Michaelmas Fair usually pulls in big crowds to Bishop's Castle
Last year's official event was called off at short notice following the death of the Queen but businesses acted quickly to put activities on.

Now organisers have started to put together a plan which they hope will bring the fair back to life.

The trustees of the fair, in consultation with key supporters have set a date for the 2023 Michaelmas Fair as Saturday, September 16.

A spokesman for the organisers appealed for volunteers to help.

They said: "We need to get as many local groups, volunteers and businesses as possible to help us showcase our wonderful town.

The Fair brings a great many people into Bishop’s Castle and it is an ideal opportunity to present local talent, raise money or awareness for your particular organisation."

An annual meeting has been set for 7.30pm on Monday, March 20 in the town's Six Bells pub.

Anyone interested in helping can email info@michaelmasfair.co.uk to offer help in any way.



