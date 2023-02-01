Art installation for Shropshire’s newest business park is taking shape

Pictured, from left, Alan Williamson, director, Mercian Weldcraft; Stuart Allmark welder; Ron Thompson artist, Planet Art. Photo: Julie Edwards, artist, Planet Art

Planet Art, a Midlands-based art agency, were awarded the commission last year to create a piece of artwork for Shropshire’s newest business park in Bishop’s Castle, and are pleased to share their progress to date.

The design is a laser cut sphere, made from stainless steel, and has LED lighting. It will be installed this month (February 2023).

Julie Edwards and Ron Thompson of Planet Art were inspired by Shropshire, a county they both love, and especially by Bishop’s Castle itself.

The pair have worked together for nearly 30 years and have specialist experience in creating work in public spaces and communities.

Julie Edwards said: “We are on schedule and pleased with our progress so far.

"We were pleased to be awarded such a prestigious commission but were also delighted to be given the opportunity to embody our love of the area in the installation. The piece has been designed to reflect Bishop’s Castle heritage and beautiful surroundings.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing said: “It’s great to see this piece coming together nicely It’s already starting to look wonderful so I can’t wait to see it in situ soon.”

Planet Art have previously created public realm pieces for a variety of clients nationally and internationally.

Locally this includes commissions for Newman University in Birmingham, and two structures for Telford & Wrekin Council for the Southwater development.

Councillor Ruth Houghton, Shropshire Councillor for Bishop’s Castle, said: “It is very exciting to see progress being made on this piece of public art. Bishop’s Castle is well known for its arts and crafts focus and this will fit in really well.