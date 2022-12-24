UNITE trade union makes Christmas donations to food banks in Shropshire and Mid Wales

UNITE Mid Wales branch make donations to food banks in Welshpool, Newtown, Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Bishops Castle and to the Newtown Food Surplus

The Mid Wales branch of UNITE has made donations to food banks in Welshpool, Newtown, Machynlleth, Llanidloes, Bishop's Castle and Newtown Food Surplus over the Christmas period.

Harry Sillitoe, branch chair of Mid Wales UNITE, said: “We know these are difficult times for so many people in our community and we wanted to help those organisations helping others, particularly at this time of year.

“We have been so impressed by the dedication, sheer hard work and the welcoming kindness of all the people we have met in these organisations.

“We all know that food banks should not need to exist but we also always need to stand with our community in times of need.”

Bishop's Castle's Community Food Bank is the latest to receive the donation from UNITE Mid Wales, after the food bank was brought to the attention of the charity branch.

A member saw the help that food bank was providing to members of the community and proposed a donation to the food bank at the meeting.

Mid Wales UNITE has also made a donation to the Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre (MFCC), which helps people who are experiencing or have been affected by domestic abuse.

Kait Duerden, branch secretary for Mid Wales UNITE said: “We regularly support MFCC. They do a fantastic job and help people at some of the most difficult times in their lives.