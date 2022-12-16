The Festive Friends group in Bishop's Castle has moved to a new venue for this year's edition of its Christmas Day get-together, providing company, entertainment and a traditional lunch and beverages.

Bishop’s Castle's café The Happy Bap has volunteered to run the kitchen at Bishop's Castle Community College.

A spokesman said: "Do you know someone who might be alone at Christmas, or who might like to have a traditional Christmas Day?

"The group aims to help make Christmas Day a joyful and companionable time for those who might be alone, or might find the festive period a difficult time, or just cannot manage undertaking the preparation of a festive meal."

There are many opportunities to help out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both – from an hour or two to several. Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact John Burt; email burtj1@icloud.com or call 07917 807808.

Anyone wishing to be a guest at the event should contact Jim (01588 630719) or Linda (01588 630409).