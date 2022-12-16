The Festive Friends group in Bishop's Castle has moved to a new venue for this year's edition of its Christmas Day get-together, providing company, entertainment and a traditional lunch and beverages.
Bishop’s Castle's café The Happy Bap has volunteered to run the kitchen at Bishop's Castle Community College.
A spokesman said: "Do you know someone who might be alone at Christmas, or who might like to have a traditional Christmas Day?
"The group aims to help make Christmas Day a joyful and companionable time for those who might be alone, or might find the festive period a difficult time, or just cannot manage undertaking the preparation of a festive meal."
There are many opportunities to help out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both – from an hour or two to several. Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact John Burt; email burtj1@icloud.com or call 07917 807808.
Anyone wishing to be a guest at the event should contact Jim (01588 630719) or Linda (01588 630409).
If guests are able to make a suggested contribution of £7 per person towards the cost of the meal, it will be gratefully received, but this is not obligatory. If needed, transport can be arranged to take guests from their homes in the area to the event and back.