Violinist returns to Shropshire for home-county performance

Conor Gricmanis, who plays with an ensemble of four other musicians, known as Noxwode, will perform a mix of 17th and 18th Century works by unknown composers as well as pieces by Handel and Vivaldi when he appears at the Town Hall tomorrow.

The 27-year-old musician has just recorded his first solo album with First Hand Records on which he recorded pieces on the world's oldest playable violin, which was made by Andrea Amati in 1572, and is owned by a collector in Oxford.

Conor, who has been enjoying an international career and performing across the world as a soloist and chamber and orchestral member, said: "Some of the pieces I recorded on the instrument will be played during the interval but I will not have the violin on the night of the performance.

"The album can be found on Spotify and Apple Music and other online streaming services.

"Previously, before the pandemic, we used to play locally once-a-year but now I am hoping to perform in Bishop's Castle more often.

"I will be performing with my band locally to celebrate the release of the album.

"Last year my ensemble Noxwode, who I recorded the disc with, performed in St Jake's Palace with members of the Royal family present and toured across the UK as well as performing at the prestigious Davos Festival in Switzerland.

"Throughout next year I will be touring the globe with concerts in the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA so that this is a rare chance for people to see me perform locally.