You and a group of friends can rent a whole Shropshire pub with hot tub and cinema room for just £149 each

The Boar's Head, Bishops Castle. Photo: Sykes Cottages

The Boar's Head in Bishop's Castle is a 16th century property currently available via Sykes Cottages, who rent out properties to groups of all ranges, from stag and hen dos, to family getaways, and offer over 22,000 holiday homes across the UK.

The pub has a cinema room, a games room with a pool table, table football, air hockey and more.

A total of 23 guests can stay at the property, with ten bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a hot tub and a sauna too.

The listing on Sykes Cottages in association with Cheekytrip says: "This incredible former 16th century pub and inn rests within the centre of Bishop’s Castle in south Shropshire, offering superb accommodation with all the fantastic facilities you’d expect from a former pub and coaching inn.

"Split into two sections, this accommodation is perfect for large groups of friends or families seeking a fun-filled escape to this charming county.

"The main pub hosts all of the fantastic amenities you could need on a self-catered stay, with all of its traditional fixtures and fittings of a pub, you can make full use of the commercial kitchen, with a range of wonderful appliances at hand to cater to the whole group; there's even a panini press, dessert fridge and so many more wonderful additions, perfect for your celebratory escape and delicious dining experiences, with the owner's offering catering too so you don't have to lift a finger!

"For a sociable event you will have full use of the traditional bar with personal packages available from the owner to either supply a stocked bar with beers on tap or bring your own supplies.

"The dining room can seat up to thirty people or just prop up the bar in the traditional lounge area soaking up the heat from the woodburning stove for that authentic pub feel.Each evening, seek comfort in one of six bedrooms resting on the first floor, with all of a super-king-size, a king-size, two doubles, a twin and a bunk room, served by two beautiful bathrooms and also with their own Smart TVs, this property provides a wonderfully flexible sleeping arrangement for a variety of group needs."