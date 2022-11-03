Civic recognition for Bishop's Castle's Covid Volunteers after mayor's service

Covid volunteers received awards after the parade.

Bishop's Castle Town Council held its annual Mayor's Sunday Parade and Civic Service and presented awards following the civic walk through the town and a service at the St John the Baptist Church.

A spokesman for the town council said: "Mayor’s Sunday took a slightly different format this year in Bishop’s Castle. Held on October 30 this year, the incoming mayor and councillors were joined by many of the town’s Covid Volunteers for the parade and service.

Shropshire Bedlams on parade

"Covid Volunteers who had been nominated by the town's residents were presented with certificates and awards by town mayor Councillor Josh Dickin, Deputy Lieutenant Mrs Fiona Rogers-Coltman and Deputy Mayor Councillor Andy Stelman to recognise their contributions in supporting the town and its residents during the covid pandemic."

The procession prior to the service from the town hall was led by the Shropshire Bedlams and Martha Rhoden's Tuppeny Dish, who also performed during the service.

The Shropshire Bedlams and Martha Rhoden's Tuppenny Dish are two Border Morris sides who always perform together. They are based in South West Shropshire, centred on Bishop's Castle.

A celebratory buffet was provided in the church at the conclusion of the service and award ceremony.