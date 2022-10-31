Civic society recognises the very best of Bishop's Castle at awards

Shropshire Star Cup winners, from left to right Jane Bradbury (Judge), Gethin Kemp, Richella Reyes, Dennis & Wendy Howells and Mick Dawes, Chairman

The Bishop's Castle Civic Society held its annual awards last week and announced winners of a host of categories including the town's best hanging baskets, and best renovation.

A spokesman for the society said the speaker for the annual awards held at the Methodist Hall in Station Street on Thursday was Dr Frank Ryding, who gave a fascinating illustrated talk on Theatres of War - Working in a War Zone as a Medic.

The awards were judged by Jane Bradbury who handed out the winning trophies along with society chairman Mick Dawes.

The joint winners of the Best Wayside Garden (Shropshire Star Cup) were Dennis and Wendy Howells and Richella Reyes and Gethin Kemp.

Best Hanging Baskets or Window Box (Dr and Mrs St. J. Penny Rose Bowl). Winner: Roger and Sheila Morris. Jointly commended were Janny Phillips, Waney Edge, and Sarah Woof.

Best Kept Private Premises (Kenneth Lewis Cup). Winner, John and Judith Bishop. Commended: Jennifer Hepke.

Best Kept Business Premises (Robert Gwyther Cup). Winner David Simpson, Simpsons, Market Square. Commended: Jane Pugh, Jane’s Petals and Gifts, High Street.

Best New Work or Renovation (Jack and Gillian Mawdsley Cup). Winner: Bishop’s Castle Railway Weighbridge (BC Railway Society).

Commended: John Parrock, The Coach House, Market Square.

The judges also recognised the restoration of the The Crown and Anchor Vaults, in High Street – specifically the work of Joe Green on restoring the south elevation of the building opposite the old railway museum.

They also recognised the work of Ross Anderson on the building opposite (the old Market Hall) where he has preserved the original foundation stones in the ground floor.

The judges said it is "another excellent project though not in the public view."

The Civic Society is an independent force seeking to improve and protect the heritage of Bishop's Castle and its open spaces.

It is a voluntary organisation which works closely with the Bishop’s Castle Town Council and Shropshire Council, taking active interest in future developments in both town and local rural areas. Past achievements include involvement with the Old Market Hall site creation, the House on Crutches Museum, the Castle land and Tree Planting.