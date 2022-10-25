Charity supporters in Bishop's Castle rise to the challenge

Kate Evans putting final touches to her plant and produce stalls

The SpArC Charity recently celebrated the installation of its £100,000 gym in Bishops Castle’s Leisure Centre.

And it challenged its supporters across south west Shropshire to support the centre, given the fact that both public sector finances and household budgets are coming under enormous pressure.

Less than a month later, nearly £1,000 has been generated from two very different activities.

Kate Evans a stalwart long term supporter was not content with organising an apple pressing for this year’s bumper harvest. She set up a plant and produce stall, and between them generated£444.

The pressing and pasteurising were ably led by Glynn and Anne Roberts of the Kemp Valley Group, which also hired its equipment to the charity free of charge.

Kate said she had been overwhelmed by the volume both of support and of apples, and that the quality of this year’s juice is unbeatable!

Local Mayor, Josh Dickin, followed by offering the charity a slot in his regular pub quiz schedule at the Six Bells.

From left Glynn Roberts, Pete Harman and Mayor of Bishop's Castle Josh Dickin ready for pressing

Supporters came from across SW Shropshire, Chirbury and Montgomery to crowd the pub for a really enjoyable and even informative evening, resulting in a net gain of £460. There are mutterings of making this a regular event.