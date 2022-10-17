South Shropshire bridge to close for repairs

Picture: Shropshire Council

Llanhedric Bridge, carries an unclassified road over the river Unk, from Bicton to Shadwell crossroads between Bishop's Castle and Clun.

The bridge will be closed to traffic from October 31 to November 9 this year. The normal working hours will be between 8am and 4pm.

The work will involve removal of vegetation to the structure and masonry repairs to the downstream parapet.

Shropshire Council says to carry out the proposed work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic.

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted via local roads by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

There will be some disruption during these works, and people are thanked in advance by the council for their understanding.