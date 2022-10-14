Roadworks set to make repairs near Bishop's Castle

A road closure with a 4.4 mile diversion is being put in place in the Bishop's Moat, Mainstone area from October 31 to November 1 between 9.30am and 4pm.

The weekday roadworks are being carried out for road and drainage improvement work to prevent flooding.

To enable the work to be completed quickly closures and diversions will be in place from October 31 and November 4 between 9.30am-4.00pm (Monday to Friday).

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

For more information visit the One Network: https://one.network/?tm=GB130770748

The roadworks alert has been sent out by Bishop's Castle councillor Ruth Houghton in one of her regular updates.

Councillor Houghton's alert also points to a closure of the Llanhedrick Bridge, Clun, from October 31 to November 9 for repairs. A diversion will be in place.