Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roadworks set to make repairs near Bishop's Castle

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

A councillor has alerted her residents about rural roadworks due in her ward on the Shropshire - mid Wales border.

A road closure with a 4.4 mile diversion is being put in place in the Bishop's Moat, Mainstone area from October 31 to November 1 between 9.30am and 4pm.

The weekday roadworks are being carried out for road and drainage improvement work to prevent flooding.

To enable the work to be completed quickly closures and diversions will be in place from October 31 and November 4 between 9.30am-4.00pm (Monday to Friday).

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained.

For more information visit the One Network: https://one.network/?tm=GB130770748

The roadworks alert has been sent out by Bishop's Castle councillor Ruth Houghton in one of her regular updates.

Councillor Houghton's alert also points to a closure of the Llanhedrick Bridge, Clun, from October 31 to November 9 for repairs. A diversion will be in place.

For more details visit https://one.network/?tm=130683140

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News