Shropshire artist to give illustrated talk one year on from his epic pilgrimage to climate conference with a 10ft reinforced paper bear

Clarion the bear on route to COP26

Artist Bamber Hawes, of Bishop's Castle, took Clarion the Bear on a 'crisis pilgrimage' to the conference in Glasgow all the way from south Shropshire.

Mr Hawes, who also sits on Bishop's Castle Town Council will be holding an illustrated talk at B at the Town Hall on Saturday, October 8. It's a free event and starts at 7.30pm.

Mr Hawes created Clarion the Bear from thin bamboo poles, willow withies and many layers of heavy duty tissue paper bonded together with waterproof glue.

He was supported on his three-week journey through the English and Scottish landscape with the 10ft bear by his artist friend Kusameh and they made many friends on the route. They gave talks at schools