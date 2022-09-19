Notification Settings

Shropshire artist to give illustrated talk one year on from his epic pilgrimage to climate conference with a 10ft reinforced paper bear

By David TooleyBishop's Castle

A Shropshire councillor and climate activist who took a giant polar bear to the COP26 conference a year ago will be giving a talk on the first anniversary of his epic journey.

Clarion the bear on route to COP26
Artist Bamber Hawes, of Bishop's Castle, took Clarion the Bear on a 'crisis pilgrimage' to the conference in Glasgow all the way from south Shropshire.

Mr Hawes, who also sits on Bishop's Castle Town Council will be holding an illustrated talk at B at the Town Hall on Saturday, October 8. It's a free event and starts at 7.30pm.

Mr Hawes created Clarion the Bear from thin bamboo poles, willow withies and many layers of heavy duty tissue paper bonded together with waterproof glue.

He was supported on his three-week journey through the English and Scottish landscape with the 10ft bear by his artist friend Kusameh and they made many friends on the route. They gave talks at schools

A new home was found for Clarion at a college in Glasgow, where he will be on a permanent loan.

