Shropshire community saves the day with replacement event for cancelled Michaelmas Fair

The community rallied to put on an alternative event after the fair was called off

Businesses in Bishop's Castle came up with a plan this week to put on a full day of events to replace the Michaelmas Fair, which was called off on Monday, sparking outrage among residents and businesses.

With a tombola, tarot readings, vintage cars, steam engines and live performers, the businesses have worked hard to offer something for everyone yesterday.

Wendy Jones, of Foxholes Castle Camping, said that she had been up since early hours of the morning preparing herself for the day ahead.

But she noted how the weather had brought people out into the town and that everyone had been showing their appreciation to the organisers.

Edward Goddard and Allan Owen in a 1910 Stanley steam car The Cookson family enjoy pint at the event The Steam Up event in the centre of Bishop's Castle The community rallied together to save the day

"It's brilliant, it's just what the doctor ordered," Wendy said. "It's absolutely brilliant – it's so good. The sun is shining and people are enjoying it."

She said that the town was buzzing with people, the fields were full of parked cars and the day had been as busy as any Michaelmas Fair.

Three farmer's fields were put aside, opposite the community college on the A488, for people to park and take the short walk into town.

There people could wander around the activities on offer, including tombola and games at Castle Dog Groomers, tarot card readings and an owl and broomstick stall at Doll Me Up and an open day at Weighbridge Museum.

Performers from Liverpool Hung Gar Kung Fu put on two performances during the day – one at 3pm and one at 8pm – with the latter involving a giant dragon.

It comes following backlash to organisers of the Michaelmas Fair after it was called off at short notice due to the Queen's death.