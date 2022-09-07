Notification Settings

Bishop's Castle support worker, 40, found dead at home after night out with partner

By Nick HumphreysBishop's CastlePublished:

A support worker was found dead after a night out with her partner.

Jennifer Anne Groves, aged 40, was found unresponsive at her home in Oakmeadow, Bishop's Castle, on August 28 this year.

An inquest into her death was opened at Shirehall, and was told she returned to her home address on the evening of Saturday, August 27 after a night out with her partner.

The next day her partner found her unresponsive and called 999, but nothing could be done to save her.

Police were satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until December 6.

