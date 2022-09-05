Key sponsor steps up to support big south Shropshire event

From left, Rachel Corner, SWS Broadband, Rob McKay and Liz Still from the Bishop’s Castle Michaelmas Fair organising committee.

The Michaelmas Fair in Bishop’s Castle takes place on September 17 and this year marks its 25th anniversary.

Shropshire based high-speed broadband service provider SWS Broadband has agreed to be the key sponsor in this most significant of years. The company, based at Stiperstones, provides services within rural communities.

Rob McKay, chair of the Michaelmas committee said: “It’s great that the Michaelmas Fair is back in Bishop’s Castle this year.

"This would not be possible without the help of SWS Broadband, which has kindly stepped in help make sure that this wonderful community event can happen.”

The event takes place on Saturday, September 17 in and around the centre of the town.

Historically, Bishop’s Castle has hosted a fair following the local harvest, a time when farm workers looked for their next contract and rents were paid.

Over the years it has grown into one of the biggest in the area and boasts a wide range of activities including vintage car, steam engine, lantern and model animal processions, exhibitions and carnival floats.

In addition, more than 30 handicrafts, collectibles, food, and plant stallholders will offer their wares and bands will perform live music throughout the day.

Rachel Corner, sales director at SWS Broadband said: “SWS is happy to be supporting this important event in the Bishop’s Castle calendar – a showcase for all that is good about life in a rural area.

"This year is especially poignant with the fair having reached its 25-year milestone. Improved connectivity is one of many elements enabling small towns like Bishop’s Castle to survive in the modern world and we hope that as SWS rolls out our own enhanced fibre broadband to the community, we can make a significant contribution to its growth, productivity and sustainability.”

SWS Broadband (Secure Web Services) has been delivering reliable broadband to homes and businesses in Shropshire and Wales since 2005.