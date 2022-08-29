Rugby tournament takes to the pitch to celebrate the life of Dylan Price

Watching the matches

Bishop’s Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club played host to the Dylan Price Memorial Day on Monday, celebrating the life of the popular and talented player who was killed in a hit and run close to the ground in September - the day before his 18th birthday.

Speaking at the tournament his family re-iterated their plea for information about this death and for anyone who may have information or heard anything on the grapevine that could help police to come forward.

Dylan Price

The afternoon saw the unveiling of the Dylan Price Memorial Garden, which features artwork of killer whales.

His mother, Louise, said; "Dylan had been obsessed with killer whales since he was little and after his death many of his friends had killer whale tattoos.

"The garden is somewhere his friends and family can come to remember him and it will mean his name will live on at the ground where he spent so much of his time from a toddler."

Dylan's mum Louise Bristow with Dylan's sisters Livi and Izzy in the memorial garden...

After a welcome from Bishop's Castle town crier Jeff Aldridge the memorial garden was officially opened by the Mayor of Bishop's Castle, Josh Dickin, who said the amount of people at the tournament and unveiling showed the incredible community spirit in the area.

Dylan's family said money from the tournament, which featured the two teams he played for, Shrewsbury and Bishops Castle, would go to a new charity, the Dylan Price Memorial Fund, to give young people sporting opportunities. Dylan also played for Shropshire.

Among those playing in the tournament was Dylan's father, Darren Price, who donned his Bishop's Castle shirt. The two had played endless games together over the years.

Bishop's Castle Mayor Josh Dickin with someof Dylan's family

Louise said: "It is great to see everyone here today, the wonderful rugby family including all Dyl's mates. The last time many of them got together was at his funeral."

Step-father, Steve Bristow, said Dylan's mates had been incredibly supportive.

"They message us every day to make sure we are OK," he said.

Pictured in the memorial garden which has been created at the club, is Dylan's father Darren, with his partner Sam, and Dylan's sisters Livi and Lizz...

"We have had so many good times together, they really are our extended family."

Friend Charlie Conde said Dylan had been a great prop forward but could play anywhere.

"He would turn up, be given his position and go out onto the pitch and smash it," he said.

Memorial rugby match at Bishops Castle and Onny Valley Rugby Club, Bishops Castle, in memory of Dylan Price, who was killed in a hit and run last year...

"He would be involved in a tackle then go over and help the other guy up."

"This is the best way to pay tribute to him and I hope it will become an annual event."

A minute's applause before one of the matches