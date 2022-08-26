Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Memorial day to celebrate the life rugby player Dylan Price

By Sue AustinBishop's CastlePublished:

Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club play host to the Dylan Price Memorial Day on Monday celebrating the life of a teenager killed in a hit and run.

Dylan Price
Dylan Price

The afternoon will raise money for the Dylan Price Memorial Fund and see the unveiling of a garden that has been created in his memory.

It will include rugby games with two of Dylan's former rugby teams, Shrewsbury and Bishop's Castle, food including a hog hoast and live music from 5.30pm. There will also be a host of auction and raffle prizes, including a signed Wales Rugby shirt, a signed Worcester Warriors top, a weekend of glamping at Walcot Hall, mini digger hire for a week from Marches Machinery, and more.

Dylan's sister Izzy Price, said the day would raise money for the memorial fund, which will be intended to support under 21s with sports opportunities.

Izzy said: "Rugby was Dylan's thing but he did his lifeguarding, he would have a kick about with the football, if he could support someone with sport he would love to do that so others can enjoy sport like he did."

She added: "The day will be a chance to have a positive memory and celebration of Dylan. We still get our rougher days than others so it is a chance to come together and have the day being about Dylan and to be positive and pull together and celebrate his life."

"People in the local area, and further, have just been amazing in wanting to do something to help.

"We have about 70 raffle and auction prices," she said.

The popular teenager was killed the day before his 18th birthday after being hit by a vehicle during the early hours of September 19.

He was walking along the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle when the incident happened.

Despite numerous appeals no one has been charged over his death.

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News