Memorial rugby day in tribute to Dylan

Izzy Price and Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club player Leo Weaver, ahead of the memorial rugby day taking place in memory of Izzy's brother Dylan.

Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club will be the venue for the Dylan Price Memorial Day, taking place from noon on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.

The afternoon will be a celebration of the popular 17-year-old's life, and a chance to raise money for the Dylan Price Memorial Fund – a charity in the process of being set up by Dylan's family.

The event will feature matches with two of Dylan's former rugby teams, Shrewsbury and Bishop's Castle, and a host of auction and raffle prizes, including a signed Wales Rugby shirt, a signed Worcester Warriors top, a weekend of glamping at Walcot Hall, mini digger hire for a week from Marches Machinery, and more.

The event will also include food with a hog-roast, and live music from 5.30pm after the conclusion of the matches.

The afternoon will also feature a poignant moment with the official unveiling of the Dylan Price Memorial Garden at the club.

The opening will take place at 3pm, with Bishop's Castle IIs taking on a Shrewsbury Rugby Club IV, which includes players who trained and played alongside Dylan, beforehand at 1pm.

Then at 3pm Bishop's Castle's first team – including Dylan's father Darren – takes on Knighton, the last side Dylan played against.

Dylan's sister Izzy Price, 24, said they were looking forward to a chance to celebrate her brother's life, and raise money for the memorial fund, which will be intended to support under 21s with sports opportunities.

Izzy said: "Rugby was Dylan's thing but he did his lifeguarding, he would have a kick about with the football, if he could support someone with sport he would love to do that so others can enjoy sport like he did."

She added: "The day will be a chance to have a positive memory and celebration of Dylan. We still get our rougher days than others so it is a chance to come together and have the day being about Dylan and to be positive and pull together and celebrate his life."

Izzy also thanked donors for their generosity in giving items for the raffle and the auction.

She said: "On the donations front it has been non-stop for the past week.

"People in the local area, and further, have just been amazing in wanting to do something to help."

She added: "A massive thank you to everyone who has been able to donate stuff and help with the event."

Dylan died after being hit by a vehicle the day before his 18th birthday, while walking along the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle, during the early hours of September 19 last year.

His death led to an outpouring of grief from friends and the community, with the streets of Bishop’s Castle lined for his funeral.