Chance to take writing inspiration from queer poets at Shropshire event

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

Poets will be able to take inspiration from the work of queer writers at an event in south Shropshire later this month.

The Poetry Pharmacy in Bishops Castle is hosting an event called Queer Poets, Queer Poetry on August 21 where published writer Clare Shaw, who uses the pronouns they/them, will be supported by Edwin Stockdale.

A spokesperson for the Poetry Pharmacy said in the workshop, attendees will be able to take inspiration from iconic and emerging queer writers who have remodelled language and reshaped expectations of what poetry can do.

"In a warm, welcoming atmosphere, we will support each other to disrupt our own poetry-writing habits, pushing beyond our normal practices in form, tone and content. Expect chat, laughter, writing exercises and cake," they said.

The event will be held from 10.30am to 1pm at the venue in High Street.

For more information visit the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/queer-poets-queer-poetry-tickets-393073301827

