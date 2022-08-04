Businesses invited to discover benefits of high speed broadband at Shropshire event

Rachel Corner

SWS Broadband will introduce people at an event in Bishop's Castle to the concept and benefits of full fibre, including greater bandwidth, faster speeds over longer distances, more reliable connections and lower costs.

Rachel Corner, sales director at SWS Broadband said: “We are inviting all businesses from the local area; which constitute approximately 100 in Bishop’s Castle; to drop in for a cuppa and no-obligation chat about how enhanced broadband can enable growth, boost productivity and increase their bottom line.

"In addition, we will explain how they can take advantage of the support available through the government’s Building Digital UK (BDUK) funding scheme.”

The meeting will take place at The Castle Hotel on Thursday, August 18, from 10am-5pm.

To register an interest in the event call 0333 7000227 or email fibre@swsbroadband.net

SWS Broadband (Secure Web Services) has been delivering broadband to homes and businesses in Shropshire and Wales since 2005.

Now part of Rural Broadband Solutions Plc and using leading-edge technologies such as fixed wireless access (FWA) networks, with a choice of packages and connections from 30Mbps to 900Mbps delivered over low power, line-of-sight radio to future-proof homes and businesses, SWS Broadband’s mission is to provide high-speed broadband services comparable to cities but within rural communities.