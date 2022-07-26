South Shropshire gym now "one of the most sophisticated" in county after £90,000 upgrade

New gym equipment at SpArC. Photo: Bishops Castle Leisure Centre - Sparc

SpArC Charity has invested in Technogym equipment at the gym in Bishop's Castle which they say will make it one of the most sophisticated in the county.

The floor and layout at SpArC is now described as "totally different" following last week's upgrade, which opened to the public on Friday.

A small occasion was organised to mark the date on Friday with a bigger one being planned for late September.

To run alongside the gym refurbishment, SpArC is running a promo offer for new members joining by monthly direct debit.

People can use Promo Code “SPARCGYM” between now and August 18 and they will pay nothing until September 1.