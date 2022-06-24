Old school photos released in anticipation of Shropshire school's centenary celebrations

Original staff at the school

The predecessor of the community college in Bishop's Castle was opened in September 1922 and the school is looking for more information on its long and illustrious history.

School leaders have dug into their files to find some old pictures and the Shropshire Star has also found a few in our files, including one of some of the first teachers to scribble in chalk. First headteacher Mr Dodson is pictured in one of the images.

To mark the 100 years of the secondary school in Bishop’s Castle activities are planned for a bigger scale event in September 2022. There will be some vintage vehicles too for people to have a look at whilst at the event.

Bishop's Castle Secondary School. Undated but likely to be 1922, when it opened. This is an old postcard which belonged to the late Mrs Olive Farr, of Crowmere Road, Shrewsbury.

Before then though there will be a ‘Gathering Celebration’ will be the first event on Saturday July 2, from 1pm to 5pm.

At its inauguration the campus was called the County High School but it changed its name to The Community College Bishop’s Castle in 1992.

The current head and governing body are inviting all past and present staff and students to this event.

An aerial photo of the site

The college will be displaying photographs and memorabilia that is currently in possession, alongside other displays and activities including games and stalls.

A spokesman for the college said: "The college would really like to receive any memorabilia relating to the school. Please bring along your photos, slides, certificates, etc. Help us identify your past colleagues and fellow students in photographs."

Alumni are invited to have an interview with students recalling their time at the school.

On the day there will be a chance to participate in creating a tile wall to commemorate 100 years by decorating or signing and dating a tile.

"We are also encouraging people bring items for a Time Capsule which will be buried in September," said the spokesman.

"In addition we will be showcasing and judging current students’ Centenary Photograph and Cake competitions will be judged and prizes awarded."

There will be live music, food and a bar to help celebrate at the Centenary Gathering.