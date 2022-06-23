Notification Settings

Van crash into building in Bishop's Castle

By David Tooley
Bishop's Castle
Published:

A van has crashed into a building in Bishop's Castle this morning.

Fire crews

Police and fire engines, including a rescue tender were scrambled to Clun, Craven Arms and Wellington with an operations officer to Market Square at 8.05am.

Pictures posted on social media show the rear of a van has hit the side of a building.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

