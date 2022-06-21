Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tributes paid to well-known former mayor who worked 'tirelessly' for Bishop's Castle

By Megan HoweBishop's CastlePublished: Comments

A former mayor of a South Shropshire town has died aged 52, a parish council has announced.

Former mayor of Bishop's Castle, Karen Bavastock
Former mayor of Bishop's Castle, Karen Bavastock

Karen Bavastock, former mayor and town councillor of Bishop's Castle, died at home on June 9.

Bishop's Castle Town Council paid tribute to her as a 'well-known' and 'respected' figure who worked 'tirelessly' for the town.

Former mayor and cllr Karen Bavastock

The tribute read: "We were very saddened to hear of the passing of former mayor and councillor, Karen Bavastock.

"The thoughts of the town council are with Karen’s family and friends at this sad time.

"Karen was a very well-known and respected figure throughout the town, who worked tirelessly for the town, and represented the town council with such pride."

Mayor Josh Dickin said: “Karen was a one of a kind, a real doer and a person who truly had the best interests of Bishop’s Castle at her heart.”

Former mayor of Bishop's Castle, Karen Bavastock (right)

The town council plans to hold a minute's silence for Ms Bavastock at its monthly meeting.

The funeral is set to take place on Saturday, June 25 at 11am at St Michael and All Angels Church, Lydbury North.

Donations are to be made to Midlands Air Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News