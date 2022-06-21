Tributes paid to well-known former mayor who worked 'tirelessly' for Bishop's Castle

Former mayor of Bishop's Castle, Karen Bavastock

Karen Bavastock, former mayor and town councillor of Bishop's Castle, died at home on June 9.

Bishop's Castle Town Council paid tribute to her as a 'well-known' and 'respected' figure who worked 'tirelessly' for the town.

The tribute read: "We were very saddened to hear of the passing of former mayor and councillor, Karen Bavastock.

"The thoughts of the town council are with Karen’s family and friends at this sad time.

"Karen was a very well-known and respected figure throughout the town, who worked tirelessly for the town, and represented the town council with such pride."

Mayor Josh Dickin said: “Karen was a one of a kind, a real doer and a person who truly had the best interests of Bishop’s Castle at her heart.”

The town council plans to hold a minute's silence for Ms Bavastock at its monthly meeting.

The funeral is set to take place on Saturday, June 25 at 11am at St Michael and All Angels Church, Lydbury North.