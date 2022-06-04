Ex-Arsenal star Fabrice Muamba gives thumbs up as county club installs defibrillator

Fabrice Muamba is treated after his collapse on the pitch

The Premier League’s Defibrillator Fund has enabled Bishops Castle Town FC to install an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at The Community College, Bishop’s Castle.

The Fund, set up by the Premier League, will enable more than 2,000 sites across the country to install an AED and is supported by The FA and Sport England and delivered by the Football Foundation. The defibrillator at The Community College PE department building is now ready for use.

While defibrillators are designed to be easy to use, club officials will also receive training through The FA Education’s free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course and guidance on how to update their emergency action plans.

The new defibrillators will be registered with emergency services so any member of the public can use them to help someone experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Jack Perry, coach at Bishop’s Castle Town FC, said: “With the ever growing number of boys and girls teams we have this piece of kit will provide reassurance to all once all our coaches are trained on using the device.”

Ex-Arsenal, Bolton and England U21 star Muamba's heart stopped for 78 minutes when playing in an FA Cup quarter final clash in 2012. He said: “I am a big supporter of the Premier League’s new initiative to fund defibrillators for thousands of grassroots football clubs. I know from personal experience the importance of having access to this type of medical equipment and how vital it is for someone’s survival after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.

“Educating people how to use defibrillators is crucial. I really hope the clubs and facilities will encourage as many coaches, players and staff to undertake the training provided and help create safe places to play the game we all love.”

At least 12 young people, between ages 12-35 years, die of undiagnosed cardiac conditions in the UK every week. Over 30,000 people of all ages suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital every year and less than one in ten survive.