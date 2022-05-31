Jubeerlation for drinkers with brewery's regal tribute

The Three Tuns Brewery in Bishops Castle has released a special Jubilee themed Ale. From left are, Toby Sivester, Josh Russell, Mark Hudson and Kieran Jones.

The Three Tuns Brewery was established in 1642 on the current site and is said to be the oldest licensed brewery site in Britain and the 15 staff on the brewing side have been working flat out to produce the special ale called Jubeerlation.

But because they have been catching up after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the ale has only been produced in casks for delivery to local pubs.

Kieran Jones, the 27-year-old operations director, said: "The beer is 4.2 per cent volume and is a malty copper ale.

"We have used all English hops which give it a sweet malt flavour and that we think will suit everyone.

"It has turned out really very well but we have sold out of the 80 barrels sent to pubs and this was before the beer was actually produced.

"The barrels have all gone out and I think a lot will be on sale for this weekend only.

"We would have liked to have also produced bottles but could not because we have been so busy since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"However, this is a really good position in which to find ourselves.

"Unfortunately, we cannot brew another batch and the only way even the Queen can taste it is if she visits one of the pubs in Shropshire.

"We do two or three specials each year.