Mother of teenager killed in hit-and-run in renewed plea for information

Dylan Price

Dylan Price died in the early hours of September 19 last year, one day before his 18th birthday, after he was run over on the B4385 Brampton Road near Bishop's Castle.

The driver who hit the 17-year-old has still not been traced.

An inquest into his death was held on Thursday, and heard how Dylan died from head injuries sustained when a vehicle drove over him.

Home Office pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar, who carried out a post mortem on Mr Price, said his injuries were consistent with him having been recumbent (lying down) on the road, not upright, when the collision took place.

Dylan's mother, Louise Bristow, said the circumstances of how he was found didn't add up after the coroner, John Ellery, said was no evidence about why and when he came to be lying in the road and would not speculate on the reasons.

Speaking after the inquest, Mrs Bristow said: "We just want to know what happened. Things about his death just don't add up.

"Please, if anyone knows anything please contact the police."

Louise Bristow

Coroner, John Ellery concluded that Dylan died after he was run over by a vehicle in the early hours of September last year.

Mrs Bristow said Dylan had been a great rugby player, and was having to juggle his calendar to be able to play for two teams.

He passed his lifeguarding course and worked at SpArC in Bishop's Castle.

"He was going to Reaseheath College to to a mechanics apprenticeship," she said.

"He was a big softy and everyone’s go-to for a cuddle or a chat”.

"He hated any form of conflict. He had so many friends and they still keep in touch with us."

Dylan died the day before his 18th birthday.

"I had bought him two chains and he persuaded me to give them to him early.