Possible replacements in the offing for Bishop's Castle to Newtown Tuesday bus service

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

A dial-a-ride service is exploring the possibility of offering a service subject to sufficient demand following the ending of a commercial bus route.

Ruth Houghton

The Bishop's Castle to Newtown bus service on Tuesdays has recently ceased operating and a councillor has lobbied for it to be subsidised but with no luck yet.

Councillor Ruth Houghton said: "I have asked Shropshire Council to consider providing a subsidy for this service, as yet no response has been received on this.

However Bishop’s Castle Dial a Ride are exploring the possibility of offering a dial a ride bus service subject to sufficient demand."

Councillor Houghton has asked previous users of the service, or knows any one that was or would be interested in using it to contact either Adrian at BC Dial a Ride on 01588 638350, or the town council on 01588 638141.

In her newsletter to residents, Councillor Houghton said Dial a Ride is seeking new volunteer drivers.

Most Read

