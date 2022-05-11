Spencer and Swan Lake on screen at community theatre

Bishop Castle’s SpArC Theatre

The afternoon film on May 17 at 2pm is Spencer (12A).

It follows the long grown cold marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles during one Christmas on the Queen's estate. Rumours of affairs and a divorce abound amid the festivities of eating and drinking, shooting and hunting.

Kristen Stewart and Jack Farthing star as Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively, joined by Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

The screening offers accessible 'cabaret style seating' with no steps and a hearing loop.

All tickets are £4 with accompanying carers free.

Tea and biscuits is just £1 and there is a free Dial–a-ride bus service from Bishops Castle and Lydbury North - phone 01588 638350

The screening is supported by the Friends of Bishop’s Castle Community, Care Home and Hospital.

On May 19 at 7.15pm The Royal Ballet's Swan Lake will be screened live via satellite.

The Royal Ballet’s version of this classic love story mixes spectacle, mystery and passion - a battle between good and evil, and the attempt of love to conquer all.

The magic of the lakes, forests and palaces is brought to life with designs by John Macfarlane and score by Tchaikovsky.

It is the return of The Royal Ballet’s production of Swan Lake to the Royal Opera House stage after its 2020 revival was interrupted by the pandemic’s closure of theatres.

Running times for the screening is three hours and 20 minutes, including two intervals.

Ticket prices range from £8 to £14.