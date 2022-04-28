Bishop's Castle set to party even harder as park event returns

Bishop's Castle's Party in the Park will return in July

Over 2,000 people are expected to descend on the town to enjoy music, activities food and entertainment on Saturday, July 23.

Many of the bands and musical acts that feature will be from the area and given that theme, 100-per-cent of the profits will be divided between causes and community groups in Bishop's Castle.

Face painting and a skateboarding workshop are just two of the features to keep the children happy and there will be fully stocked bars and cocktail bars as well.

The festival was first held last year and was a great success, prompting the organisers to put on what they hope will be an even bigger and better one this year.

Chairman Abby Mathews said: "We wanted to run an event that gives back to the community by supporting amazing local talent; raising funds for the phenomenal work within the community; and giving people of all ages the chance to have an amazing day out this summer|."

The Party in the Park will be held at the Playing Fields, Bishop's Castle, from 12 noon until 11.30pm.