Getting up a head of steam for Bishop's Castle Arts Festival

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire museum will be taking part in the Bishop's Castle Arts Festival later this month.

A recent event at the Weighbridge Railway Museum, where Rich Carpenter from Clee Hill, is pictured with his display, originally made for use in a Ludlow shop window, and museum director Lin Dalton.
The Weighbridge Railway Museum, in Station Street, will be holding an open day on Saturday February 26 with plenty of attractions to get up a head of steam.

Professional sign writer Malcolm Reeves will be demonstrating the art of traditional hand lettering that has been used since Roman times.

Some examples of Malcolm`s completed work will be on display.

The members of the BCRS Model Group will be showing their progress with the OO gauge layout of Bishop`s Castle Station in the 1930s. All the buildings have been scratch built and the locos and rolling stock are being made from kits.

There will be a sale of Lima, Hornby and Airfix Locos and Carriages, all boxed as new.

And, for the children there will be a railway quiz with all entrants receiving a gingerbread loco. There will be hot drinks and homemade cakes on offer, too.

The open day will be running from 10am to 4pm, with free entry.

Bishop's Castle Arts Festival will be running from February 23 to 27 with events held across the town. More here: https://bishopscastleartsfestival.com/

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

