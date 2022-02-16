National Trust properties shut down in readiness for the storms

SHREWS PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR PIC 26/2/2019 Enjoying the unseasonally mild weather at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

Other National Trust properties in the area, Chirk Castle and Erddig Hall on the Welsh border have already closed.

Staff at all three are warning people to check before their travel for the rest of the week to see if the properties are open.

A spokesperson for Attingham Park near Shrewsbury said the property would closed to all visitors on Wednesday from 2.30pm until at least 9am on Thursday for the safety of visitors and staff and volunteers."

"We anticipate that the forecasted wind speeds will lead to trees and branches down across the estate affecting visitor access and safety. Once safe to do so our team will begin clearing the site to re-open as soon as possible.

"We plan to re-open on Thursday but will be keeping an eye on the upcoming weather as it develops over the next few days and through the weekend. We will provide updates through our social channels and our webpage. We’re sorry for the disappointment this will cause."