Picture: @SouthShropCops on Twitter

One fire engine was sent from Bishop's Castle to Wentnor, at 1.48pm on Thursday, where they found a tractor and trailer which required stabilisation.

The picture shows a trailer with its contents poised over a bridge and a local watercourse.

South Shropshire police tweeted later that their safer neighbourhood teams from Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton, a fire crew from Bishop's Castle and a team from West Midlands Ambulance Service had been out.

https://twitter.com/SouthShropCops/status/1489324624089427971

They tweeted they "have been dealing with an RTC involving 12t of chicken manure, near Ratlinghope. Six hours to recover clean up and make bridge safe. #jointagencyworking".

Firefighters were called on to make the scene safe. The service's stop message was sent at 2.16pm.

The AA Traffic News website reported that the road both ways near The Inn On The Green pub had been blocked because of a spillage but traffic was coping well.

It affected traffic between Lydham and Pulverbatch.