Photography and poetry competitions set the scene for Bishop's Castle Arts Festival

Shropshire Star photographer Jamie Ricketts took this picture of Snowdrops at The Old Vicarage during the 2020 Bishop's Castle Arts Festival

There are set to be a wide range of activities and exhibitions taking place in venues across Bishop's Castle during the five days from February 23 to 27.

Before the main action gets underway there are photography and poetry competitions with their deadlines for entry fast approaching.

Entries have to be in for the poetry competition by February 1, and the winners will be announced by February 19. The themes are Wide Blue Yonder, an Encounter with a non-human being, Gift or Winter Wonderland.

All the details are on submitting entries are at https://bishopscastleartsfestival.com/

The poems judged best will be displayed in Poetry Pharmacy and Bishop's Castle Library.

The deadline for the photography competition is February 14.

With the theme of Visit Bishops Castle, entries can be made by posting on Instagram using #bcartsphotocomp or by posting to the event's Facebook page BishopsCastleArtsFestival, or by email to bcartsfestival@gmail.com

The winning photo will be featured on the Visit Shropshire website, with the top 20 images displayed at the former Stars Newsagent at 68-70 Church Street. Winners will be decided by public vote.

The five day festival will see venues of all shapes and sizes from galleries to pubs, libraries to shops and the Town Hall all opening their doors to put on this unique event.

Featured will be dance, music, poetry, workshops, talks, exhibitions, storytelling, singing plus a craft fair, a photography competition, open studios and more.

The week coincides with school holidays and there are due to be events for youngsters as well as adults; with most things being free of charge. Donations will be welcomed.