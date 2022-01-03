Bishop's Castle skate park bench in memory of Gordon

Pat Wainwright with Josh Lewis, 12, Jordan Rackham 17, Rowan Williams-Howells, 12, and Martha Lewis, 16

Pat and Gordon Wainwright used to pass Bishop's Castle 's skate park every day, talking to the children there and enjoying the walk through the park.

After her husband passed away, Pat approached the town council to install a memorial bench there so she can continue to see the children and her husband could be remembered in his favourite place.

Gordon died in 2016, and Pat wanted to think of something to remember him by in the skate park they would walk past and where they would chat to the children and watch them do tricks.

Pat Wainwright at the memorial bench installed for her husband Gordon, with their dog, Katie

After getting permission from Bishop's Castle Town Council, Pat bought a bench that would serve as a reminder of her husband in their favourite place and also provide children who use the skate park with somewhere to sit.

"The kids hadn't got anywhere to sit down and I wanted to put a memorial to my husband somewhere," she explained. "I was walking around and thought a bench might do the job.

"I asked the town council for permission, they approved and then I got some photographs of possible benches to show the youngsters and then they could choose."

The bench, made from recycled plastic, was installed with a small celebration with Pat, some of the children who use the skate park and Councillor Andy Stelman.

Pat Wainwright from Bishops Castle has installed a memorial bench in the skate park where she used to walk with her husband, Gordon. In Picture L>R: Josh Lewis 12, Rowan Williams-Howells 12 (front), Jordan Rackham 17, Martha Lewis 16 and Pat Wainwright

Pat added: "It could not have been a better thing in the end really. My husband loved the park and thought we were really lucky to have it in a small town like this.

"We loved to talk to the kids, and watch them play and everybody loves our dog, Katie. It could not have gone better.

"We found a company that does recycled benches from plastic and it's really practical and doesn't need a lot of maintenance. It serves the purpose, they can sit on it and even skate across it because it's so tough.

"We included the dog on the plaque because he loved her dearly. The plaque reads: 'In celebration of Gordon's life, this bench is gifted by his family and his dog, Katie'.

Pat Wainwright with the memorial bench installed for her husband Gordon

"It's all really lovely. I asked the kids what they thought and they said they were delighted. They said that when they're skate boarding and it's raining, the ramps get wet and they have to sit in the wet but now they can use the bench.

"I just wanted it to be something that meant a lot to both of us."

Councillor Stelman, who also helps to run the food bank in the town, said it was a great idea.

"Pat ordered the bench and a plaque for it which has now been installed and we wanted to have a little inauguration for it," he said.