Five day arts festival set to take over south Shropshire town in February

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

A south Shropshire town's arts festival is due to run over five days from February 23 to 27 next year.

Bishops Castle Arts Festival 2020. In Picture: Oriel Glass Studio.
There are set to be a wide range of activities and exhibitions taking place in venues across Bishop's Castle.

Featured will be dance, music, poetry, workshops, talks, exhibitions, storytelling, singing plus a craft fair, a photography competition, open studios and more.

The festival will see venues of all shapes and sizes from galleries to pubs, libraries to shops and the Town Hall all opening their doors to put on this unique event.

The week coincides with school holidays and there are due to be events for youngsters as well as adults; with most things being free of charge. Donations will be welcomed.

For more information visit www.bishopscastleartsfestival.com

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

