GP jabbing effort steps up a gear in South West Shropshire

Dr Finola Lynch

The doctor in charge of the effort to offer vaccines to everyone eligible in the Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Clun, Bishop's Castle, and Ludlow area has urged people to take up their free jabs.

Finola Lynch, clinical director for SW Shropshire Primary Care Network, urged people not to feel "nervous, afraid or embarrassed" if they haven't taken up the offer of a jab.

Eligible patients should receive text messages advising them of how to book. They can also book using the national system or by locating a walk in clinic.

Dr Lynch said they have had a "good response" to clinics so far but there is a "lot of capacity" in the system. She told BBC Radio Shropshire that the target of jabbing 14,000 people by the new year is "a very tall order" but is what they should be trying to aim for.

Dr Lynch was speaking after national medical chief Dr Chris Whitty said he expected infection figures to continue to break records.

"It is quite sobering," she said. "It really does set things in perspective and explains why there is such a rush to get our booster. If the argument wasn't clear before perhaps it is now."

From today (Thursday) extra pre-bookable clinics are being added at the Mascall Centre and Portcullis Surgery, in Ludlow, with more at Ludlow Community Hospital.

Dr Lynch said pop up clinics could be on the way next week to take jabs closer to residents.

At the same time as the jabbing clinics are being held she said GPs are trying to keep other services running as normal.

Dr Caron Morton, a GP at Station Drive Surgery says that some shop workers, who are working flat out in the build up to Christmas, are finding it difficult to get to vaccination clinics.

To help retail workers, Dr Morton says: "We are running a drop-in clinics in Ludlow on Wednesday December 29.

"These will be open from 5pm to 8pm at Station Drive Surgery and there is no need to book. The sessions are timed to allow workers to come after work. But I would advise people to come early and be prepared for a short wait outside.

“These drop in sessions are not just for booster doses. First or second jabs can be given where needed. We aim to deliver 500 doses across the two sessions.

“We will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Until now, patients have had to wait for 15 minutes after being vaccinated with Pfizer. Side effects are extremely rare and now patients can leave as soon as they are ready without waiting 15 minutes. That will help us vaccinate as many people as possible. But we would advise patients not to drive for 15 minutes after being vaccinated.

“Please remember that masks are compulsory in medial settings except for those who are exempt.”

Other Ludlow vaccination clinics need to be pre-booked. People should wait to be contacted by their GP practice with an offer of an appointment. They are urged not to ring their surgery to find out about appointments.