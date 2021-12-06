Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

South Shropshire charity doing swimmingly after shop's donation

By David TooleyBishop's CastlePublished:

A charity set up in 2016 to save a south Shropshire leisure centre from closure has received £2,000 from its local Co-op.

Lifeguard Ellie Evans on the left with swimming teacher and lifeguard Andrew Pearce on the right
Lifeguard Ellie Evans on the left with swimming teacher and lifeguard Andrew Pearce on the right

Sport and Arts in the Community was established to save SpArC leisure centre in Bishop's Castle and the trustees are delighted to be able to buy swim equipment to help children and young people learn to swim and gain confidence in the water.

Jean Shirley, who chairs the trustees said: "This is the second time the Co-Op have selected us as their annual charity, for which we are very grateful. It is a really easy way for customers of the Co-op to support a nominated charity just by shopping in our local store and using their Co-op card."

The Co-op in Bishop's Castle selects three charities each year to benefit from their community fund supported by local shoppers.

The next three local charities to be selected are Going Wild in Bishop's Castle, The Friends of Bishop's Castle Library and the Bishop's Castle Weighbridge Project. More information on how to support these new charities is available in store.

Rachel Buchannan, SpArC Trustee said: "Once again the SpArC charity would like to say a big thankyou to the Co-op and the local community for their ongoing support. It's really important that young people learn to swim and this new equipment will help them to do just that.

Bishop's Castle
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News