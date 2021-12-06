South Shropshire charity doing swimmingly after shop's donation

Lifeguard Ellie Evans on the left with swimming teacher and lifeguard Andrew Pearce on the right

Sport and Arts in the Community was established to save SpArC leisure centre in Bishop's Castle and the trustees are delighted to be able to buy swim equipment to help children and young people learn to swim and gain confidence in the water.

Jean Shirley, who chairs the trustees said: "This is the second time the Co-Op have selected us as their annual charity, for which we are very grateful. It is a really easy way for customers of the Co-op to support a nominated charity just by shopping in our local store and using their Co-op card."

The Co-op in Bishop's Castle selects three charities each year to benefit from their community fund supported by local shoppers.

The next three local charities to be selected are Going Wild in Bishop's Castle, The Friends of Bishop's Castle Library and the Bishop's Castle Weighbridge Project. More information on how to support these new charities is available in store.