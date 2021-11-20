Tractor destroyed in grain store barn

By Sue AustinBishop's Castle

A tractor was destroyed in a barn fire at a farm at Chirbury.

The blaze broke out out at 3.15pm on Friday (20) with four fire crews mobilised from Bishop's Castle and Church Stretton along with others from Montgomery and Welshpool across the Welsh border.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control within 50 minutes.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the tractor was fully involved in the fire with a grain store barn also affected. Thermal imaging cameras were used to ensure the fire was fully extinguished in the barn.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

