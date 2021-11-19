Tyre tagging effort to stop flytipping in south Shropshire

A file picture of tyres dumped in Shropshire beauty spot Ruckley Woods

In an update to residents in the Bishop's Castle area the police's safer neighbourhood team say they have seen a spate of fly-tipping of "large quantities" of tyres on farm land.

The problem extends to Acton, Whitcott Keysett, Pentreheyling and Plowden, with similar incidents over the border in Powis, says the November newsletter from Bishop's Castle and rural safer neighbourhood team.

In response, the team says: "Our rural and business crime officers have started a tyre tagging scheme in which they will visit all garages in Shropshire and the surrounding areas and ask to ‘tag’ their tyres, so when they are disposed of there is a trace.

"If the tyre is then found dumped, it can be traced back to the garage it originated from."

Businesses and householders have also been reminded by officers that they have a legal ‘duty of care’ to ensure that waste is only given to people who are registered waste carriers.

"You could face an unlimited fine if your waste ends up fly-tipped and you cannot show that you took reasonable steps to prevent it." officers warn.

"Beware of rogue waste carriers or the ‘man with a van’ type waste removers on Facebook."

Police say that fly-tipping is taking place during the night and they have given their advice on what members of the public should do if they come across people dumping tyres.