South Shropshire choir is marching on with 100-performer concert after covid

Bishops Castle. St. John the Baptist Church.

Marches Choir, conducted by Alistair Auld, will present the appropriately uplifting Haydn's Creation in Bishop's Castle on Saturday, November 13.

Singers in the 70-strong chorus will be joined by 15 others from Cardigan in West Wales, a full Orchestra and three professional soloists - Caroline Clarke (Soprano), Andrew Morris (Tenor) and Alistair Ollerenshaw (Bass).

Alistair Auld, conductor of Marches Choir, said: "With a full force of over 100 performers, this concert will dazzle even the most passive of listeners.

"The music is powerfully evocative of the wonders of the heavens. We are also excited to be hosting professional soloists with links to the local area - Caroline Clarke lives locally and has sung with the choir on several occasions previously.

"Andrew Morris, who has also sung with the choir before, was born in Clun, with his parents still based there, and educated at Bishops Castle School. We are looking forward to celebrating the immense talent of these local musicians.’

Heather Willis, Marches Choir chairman added: "The wonderful setting of St John’s Church is a perfect venue for this event. Haydn’s Creation is such a joy to sing and we hope the audience will love it too. The concert promises to be a real treat."

The concert will also feature Mozart's Andante in C Major for Flute and Orchestra, with Chris Lacey as soloist. Chris lives locally and also sings with the Marches Choir, having previously played flute and piccolo professionally for West End shows, television and symphony orchestras.