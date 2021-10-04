Funeral of popular teen killed in suspected hit and run to be held on Saturday

Tributes left in Bishop's Castle to Dylan Price, inset, who died the day before his 18th birthday

Dylan Price died on Sunday, September 19, after being injured on the unpaved and unlit B4385 Brampton Road, in Bishop's Castle. It is believed he was hit by a car which then drove off.

Police and his family have both made appeals for anyone with information regarding his death to come forward.

It has now been announced his funeral will take place on Saturday, with a cortège starting from outside the Kings Head in Bishop's Castle at 11.45am and ending at St John the Baptist Church, where a service will take place at noon.

Tributes have been left for Dylan who died a day before his 18th birthday

The service will be followed by a celebration of his life at Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club, where he was a popular member.

People have been asked to dress in red, representing Dylan's passion for rugby.

Any donations will be given to the mental health charity YoungMinds and Bishop's Castle Community College pastoral care.

Announcing the details, Bishop's Castle RUFC wrote on Facebook that he was "greatly missed by all".

It said: "Anyone wishing to be seated in the church will need to arrive there and be seated early.

Dylan Price was a popular face in Bishop's Castle

"The service will also be broadcast from outside the church."

Joey McCoy, 19, of Shawbury, who played rugby with Dylan, started an online fundraising page to help cover the costs of his funeral. It has now raised more than £10,000.

An inquest was opened into Dylan's death last week and heard that he was found in the road by a passing driver.

Coroner’s officer Emma Wilson said that he had been walking along the B4385 in Bishop’s Castle when he is believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

Bishop's Castle & Onny Valley Rugby Club held a fundraising day in Dylan's memory

She said the paramedics were the first to the scene, but that he had been declared dead at 5.33am.

Shropshire coroner John Ellery adjourned the proceedings until February 8, next year.