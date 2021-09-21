Civic society set to hold annual awards in Bishop's Castle

Bishop's Castle Town Centre

Bishop's Castle Civic Society will be hosting its annual awards on Friday, October 15 at the Methodist Hall, in Station Street, from 7.30pm.

Awards will be given for best wayside garden, best hanging basket or window box, best kept private premises, best kept business premises, and best new work or renovation.

The awards are followed by a talk, and following from one on scurvy in 2019, this year's is set to be on on architecture. Dr Frank Ryding is scheduled to deliver the fascinating information.

The civic society, formed in 1965, seeks to improve and protect the heritage of Bishop's Castle and its open spaces.

Past achievements include involvement with the Old Market Hall site creation, the House on Crutches Museum, the Castle land and tree planting.

New members are welcome with an annual fee of £5 or £10 for families. Or for new members at £3.