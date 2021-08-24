Flu clinics for over-65s starting next month in south-west Shropshire

The South-west Shropshire Primary Care Network have discussed the advantages and disadvantages of either offering the flu jab first and then the Covid booster jab later once final advice becomes available, or waiting for Government guidance and offering both the Covid booster and the flu jabs together.

The board have made the decision to go ahead and start offering flu vaccinations first and then offer Covid booster jabs as and when final guidance is available.

The first clinics will be for over-65s only, and these will be held on Monday, September 13; Thursday, September 16; Monday, September 20; Thursday, September 23 from 4pm to 6.30pm. These are appointment only clinics, no walk in clinics are available.

From Monday, September 27, anyone over 50 or in an 'at risk' category can make an appointment. Clinics will run on Mondays and Thursdays from 4pm to 6.30pm by appointment only.

People are classed as at risk if their doctor or GP has classed them as clinically extremely vulnerable because they think the person is at high risk of getting seriously ill; or if someone has been identified as possibly being at high risk through the Covid-19 Population Risk Assessment, anyone with an organ transplant, having chemotherapy or intense radiotherapy.

Someone is also at risk if they are having targeted cancer treatments that affect the immune system, as well as those with blood or bone marrow cancer, those who have had a bone marrow or stem cell transplant in the past six months or have a severe lung condition.

Others might be people taking medicine which makes them more likely to get infections – such as high doses of steroids or immunosuppressant medicine, or those with a serious heart condition or those who are pregnant. It also could include people who have a problem with their spleen or had it removed, adults with Down's syndrome or adults having dialysis or with severe long-term kidney disease.