Railway society hosting sale to celebrate weighbridge museum progress

Bishop's Castle Weighbridge Project back in December 2020. From left to right are Roger Dalton, Mike Boyd, Lin Dalton and David O'Neill

The Bishop's Castle Railway Society has been working in recent years to restore the weighbridge and create a museum dedicated to the history of the town's railway line.

Work has progressed throughout the pandemic when it has been safe, and Lin Dalton, from the society, said they have made a lot of progress in the last few months.

To celebrate, they have planned several events.

On Saturday, August 21, the society is hosting a fundraising event with the sale of quality railway books – surplus stock from The Historical Model Railway Society from 10am to 4pm.

This will be held at The Weighbridge Railway Museum, Station Street, Bishop's Castle, with light refreshments available.

The Railway Weighbridge Museum will also be open on Sunday, August 29 from 10am to 4pm to coincide with the town's yard sale event.

Again there will be lots of second-hand quality railway books priced at £2, exclusive society gifts, and local Sunny Bank preserves will be there.

Lin said: "In addition, fortnightly drop-in open days are planned on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month starting on September 14.