Reprint after Bishop`s Castle charity calendar sells out

By Charlotte BentleySouth ShropshireBishop's CastlePublished: Last Updated:

A Shropshire charity calendar that sold out earlier this month has printed extra copies.

The team taking part in the restoration of the weighbridge building on the old railway site in Bishops Castle. Pictured, from left, are Peter Broxholme, Roger Dalton, Mike Boyd, David O'Neill and Malcolm Reeves
The team taking part in the restoration of the weighbridge building on the old railway site in Bishops Castle. Pictured, from left, are Peter Broxholme, Roger Dalton, Mike Boyd, David O'Neill and Malcolm Reeves

The Bishop`s Castle Railway 2021 Heritage Calendar was sold out by early October.

The town's railway society aimed to use the funds from the calendars to go towards the ongoing restoration project of the town's weighbridge and railway building.

Each month of the calendar has a different picture relating to the country's historic railway and a little explainer about the picture.

Craven Design and Print have now supplied a further 20 copies after the rest sold out by early October. Two copies have already been reserved.

To avoid disappointment, reserve your copy by emailing socialmedia@bcrailway.co.uk or phone 07553 010196.

They cost £7.50 to collect, or £9 with delivery.

News
Local Hubs
South Shropshire
Bishop's Castle
Transport
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News