Reprint after Bishop`s Castle charity calendar sells out

The team taking part in the restoration of the weighbridge building on the old railway site in Bishops Castle. Pictured, from left, are Peter Broxholme, Roger Dalton, Mike Boyd, David O'Neill and Malcolm Reeves

The Bishop`s Castle Railway 2021 Heritage Calendar was sold out by early October.

The town's railway society aimed to use the funds from the calendars to go towards the ongoing restoration project of the town's weighbridge and railway building.

Each month of the calendar has a different picture relating to the country's historic railway and a little explainer about the picture.

Craven Design and Print have now supplied a further 20 copies after the rest sold out by early October. Two copies have already been reserved.

To avoid disappointment, reserve your copy by emailing socialmedia@bcrailway.co.uk or phone 07553 010196.