South Shropshire councillors launch Eat Local campaign

Building on their recent Shop Local campaign, Shropshire Councillors Heather Kidd, Nigel Hartin and Ruth Houghton, who represent Chirbury & Worthen, Clun and Bishop's Castle respectively, have produced a leaflet listing all the different places to eat across their areas.

The leaflet, part of their Eat Local campaign, is designed for visitors to the area as well as residents.

Councillor Kidd said: “The hospitality and tourism industry is vitally important to the economy of south-west Shropshire and Covid-19 has struck our economy hard locally.

"This is just one of the initiatives we have been undertaking to help businesses revive.

"Encouraging people to pubs and restaurants not only helps these directly but also boosts some of our fantastic produce suppliers who make everything from meat and dairy products to English wine."

Councillor Houghton added: “We hope that this will persuade more customers to enjoy meals out at our local food outlets.

"The Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which has recently ended, encouraged many people back to eating out.

"We hope that this leaflet can build on that by listing all our local pubs and cafes in one document.”

Councillor Hartin said: “We would like to get as many of these leaflets out as possible to local accommodation providers including campsites, guest houses, B&Bs, holiday cottages and glamping pods so that visitors have all the information they need on where to eat in our area.”