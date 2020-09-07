Shropshire shop owners’ generous farewell benefits town's food bank

Bucknell Village Stores shut up shop on Saturday having had to cope with repeated flooding over the last two years.

Sam and Lee Taylor and their family have run the shop for the past four years.

However, as the shop closed, another community organisation has benefitted from it.

Bishop’s Castle food bank was given the store’s remaining stock after the owners were left figuring out what to do with it all.

Councillor Nigel Hartin helped Sam and Lee make contact with Bishop’s Castle food bank through Councillor Ruth Houghton.

Councillor Houghton said: “It is devastating news for Sam and Lee to lose their livelihood and for the local community in Bucknell to lose their village shop so we are extremely grateful for their kindness in thinking about the food bank at what must be a very difficult time.”